UCLA vs. Washington College Football Week 5: Postgame Takeaways

The Bruins came into Friday night as a home underdog, and they left as still-unbeaten victors.

UCLA football (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) bested No. 15 Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) 40-32 at the Rose Bowl on Friday. The Bruins got everything they wanted on offense, and despite allowing the Huskies to crawl back into it in the fourth quarter, the defense put up one of its best performances of the year.

These are three of the biggest takeaways, narratives and questions to come out of Friday’s game.

For now, these Bruins are for real

A lot of the talk over the past week has been about how UCLA’s 4-0 record didn’t mean much. They were heavily favored to win their first four games, and that’s exactly what they did, so it was difficult for many to extrapolate the Bruins’ success against the Bowling Greens and Colorados of the world to the rest of their Pac-12 slate.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button