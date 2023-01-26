UCLA vs. USC odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions from proven computer models

The No. 8 The UCLA Bruins will look to bounce back from their first Pac-12 loss of the season when they face the USC Trojans on Thursday night. UCLA had rattled off 14 consecutive victories prior to its 58-52 loss to Arizona last Saturday. Meanwhile, USC has won three of its last four games, including a 77-69 win at Arizona State over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 9 pm ET from the Galen Center. The road Bruins are favored by 4.5 points in the latest USC vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 134. Before Entering any UCLA vs. USC picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 12 of the season 45-26 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. UCLA. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UCLA vs. USC:

USC vs. UCLA spread: USC +4.5

USC vs. UCLA over/under: 134 points

USC vs. UCLA money line: USC +162, UCLA -195

USC vs. UCLA picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

What USC can cover

USC rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit against UCLA earlier this month, holding the Bruins to just 5 of 22 shooting from the floor in the second half. The Trojans took the lead with 32 seconds remaining before giving up a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the loss. They are coming off a 77-69 win over Arizona State, leading by as many as 24 points in the second half before holding on down the stretch.

Veteran Drew Peterson led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots, while Boogie Ellis knocked down four 3-pointers en route to an 18-point performance. Freshman center Vincent Iwuchukwu scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in just 14 minutes in the win over the Sun Devils. USC is on a nine-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in four of its last five games.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA will be looking to start a new winning streak after its 14-game hot streak was snapped in a loss at Arizona on Saturday night. The Bruins were unable to overcome poor shooting numbers in that game, scoring a season-low 52 points. There is nothing to suggest that those issues will carry over into this game, as they have been an excellent team on both ends of the court throughout the season.

They are led by veteran guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is averaging 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Jaylen Clark (13.9), Tyger Campbell (13.8) and David Singleton (10.3) are each scoring in double figures as well. The Bruins have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games, and they have the experience necessary to bounce back from their first loss in two months.

How to make UCLA vs. USC Picks

The model has simulated USC vs. UCLA 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. USC? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 45-26 on its top-rated college basketball Picks this season, and find out.