UCLA vs. Stanford odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 1 predictions from proven computer models

The No. 21 UCLA Bruins will be seeking their first win away from home when they face the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday night in a Pac-12 opener. UCLA bounced back from a pair of losses in Las Vegas with wins over Pepperdine and Bellarmine. Stanford has lost two of its last three games, including a 56-48 loss at Memphis on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 pm ET. The Bruins are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Stanford vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 135.

Stanford vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -6.5

Stanford vs. UCLA over/under: 135 points

Stanford vs. UCLA money line: Stanford +230, UCLA -280

Featured Game | Stanford Cardinal vs. UCLA Bruins

Why Stanford can cover

UCLA has struggled in its two games away from home this season, losing to Illinois and Baylor in back-to-back games in Las Vegas. Stanford’s Harrison Ingram, who tested the NBA draft waters last spring, is coming off a freshman season during which he averaged 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and three assists per game. Ingram is averaging 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, ranked second on the team in all three categories.

The Cardinal have three players averaging double figures in scoring, with Spencer Jones (10.7) and Michael Jones (10.3) joining Ingram in double figures. They are shooting 53% from inside the arc this season and have not lost a game by more than 12 points this season. UCLA has not played a true road game this season, which makes this a tough scheduling spot for the Bruins.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA’s losses in Las Vegas came to a pair of top-20 teams, so this will not be nearly as tough as a matchup for the Bruins. They responded to those setbacks with a pair of blowout wins over Pepperdine and Bellarmine last week, winning both games by 20-plus points. Their defense held Pepperdine to just 21 of 60 shooting and they forced 20 turnovers against Bellarmine.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and had four steals in Sunday’s win. UCLA is holding opponents to just 29.6% shooting from 3-point range while knocking down 39.1% on its own end of the court. Stanford is among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country at 28.3%, so that is unlikely to change on Thursday.

