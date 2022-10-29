UCLA vs. Stanford College Football Week 9: Storylines to Watch

Well. 12 UCLA football (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) is scheduled to kick off its Week 9 game against Stanford (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) on Saturday at 7:30 pm

The Bruins’ undefeated season came to an end in Eugene last weekend, but it was still just their first loss since Oct. 30, 2021. The Cardinal, on the other hand, have won two in a row, but only after opening the season 1-4.

Heading into the Week 9 matchup, here are the most pressing questions we want to have answered by the final whistle.

Will Dorian Thompson-Robinson bounce back?

To be clear, Thompson-Robinson was by no means bad against Oregon in Week 8. Throwing for 262 yards with more touchdowns than interceptions is more than admirable, and the loss should not be blamed fully on him.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button