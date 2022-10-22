UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Week 8: Storylines to Watch

Well. 9 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is scheduled to kick off its Week 8 game against No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) on Saturday at 12:30 pm

The Bruins and Ducks are both coming off byes and long winning streaks, with the blue and gold beating back-to-back ranked teams while the hosts have yet to defeat a one-or-two-loss team this season.

Heading into the Week 8 matchup, here are the most pressing questions we want to have answered by the final whistle.

Can the Bruins adjust to a road environment?

For all the discussion surrounding the attendance at the Rose Bowl this season, UCLA has at least had more fans than its opposition in those games.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button