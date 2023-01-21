UCLA vs. Arizona Basketball: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Heading into a raucous McKale Center with a 14-game winning streak in hand, the Bruins have a chance to pick up a rivalry win and further cement themselves in first place in the conference.

WHO: UCLA vs. Arizona

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 21

TIME: 11:02 a.m. PT

LOCATION: McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: ABC – Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

