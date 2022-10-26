UCLA Ranks No. 9 in 247Sports’ preseason countdown

G Tyger Campbell: Experienced guards are all the rage in college basketball, and Campbell (5-11,180) fits that bill after logging 96 starts over the last three years. Campbell vacillates between scorer and facilitator well—as a freshman, he led the Pac-12 in assist rate, and last year he averaged 11.9 points per game while shooting 41% from 3 and 83.8% from the free throw line. He also plays with a real toughness and a willingness to take big shots in big games. He averaged 15.7 points and 5.0 assists over UCLA’s three NCAA Tournament games last year, and he could become that kind of player more often this year. Campbell was among the most pick-and-roll heavy ball-handlers a year ago, and he was excellent at it, ranking in the 86th percentile in points per possession there, according to Synergy. Add in what he provided to the Bruins as a spot-up player and in transition, and Campbell should be among the Pac-12’s best point guards.

G Amari Bailey: Before practice began, UCLA Coach Mick Cronin was quick to point out that Bailey (6-5 185) was a point guard, meaning the Bruins will essentially play with two of them. Bailey’s passing ability stands out when he plays as a secondary creator, but it’s his ability to get his own shot and get to the free throw line that could be most important for the Bruins. Cronin said that Bailey’s explosiveness was going to get him fouled a lot with the spacing the Bruins play with, and he’s deadly in transition, which could result in UCLA pushing the pace more than it has in the past. Bailey isn’t likely to stay in college long, and 247Sports ranked him as the No. 3 combo guard and No. 10 overall player out of Sierra Canyon High School—a five-star recruit.

G Jaylen Clark: If you’re looking for a positive indicator on Clark’s (6-5 210) potential as he steps into the starting lineup, there’s a three-game stretch from Feb. 17-21 last year where he put up these numbers: three starts, 33.7 minutes, 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. Those came when UCLA’s team was depleted by injuries, and Clark won’t be asked to be that player all the time, but it’s good to know he has that in the tank. Clark isn’t much of an outside shooter; he made 25.9% of his 3-pointers last year and only hit seven of them, and he didn’t shoot free throws well last year either, at 54.2%. But Clark is an excellent athlete who shot 63% at the rim, according to Hoop-Math, and he took an incredible 62.9% of his shots there.

F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Cronin was quick to push Jaquez’s (6-7 225) shooting issues last year off on playing on two bad ankles, ailments that Jaquez has since cleaned up, allowing him to enter practice at full speed. And that’s a big deal; Jaquez made 39.4% of his 3-pointers as a sophomore before slumping to 27.6% last year. Still, Jaquez has been a glue-guy-plus — just calling him a glue guy almost seems an insult based on how goodies have been — over the last two years, averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game on a pair of teams that finished ranked in the top 15 in KenPom. And with Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard moving on, it could be time for Jaquez to truly become one of the best players in college basketball. It’s hard to see him failing; so much of his game has been built on playing with effort and intensity, and if he continues to do the little things first, the rest should come to him. Juzang might have been the biggest star of UCLA’s Final Four run, but Jaquez was its heartbeat. This year, they could play both roles.

F Adem Bona: Every coach wants a center who can block shots and play physically and above the rim in the pick-and-roll game. And that could be the calling card for Bona (6-10 235), who plays with energy, strength and athleticism. A five-star prospect as the No. 4 center and No. 17 overall player in the 2022 class, Bona has everything he needs to fill the role Cronin will ask from him. He could still stand to add some polish offensively, and it’s often an adjustment for young big men to learn how to become more complete Defenders at the college level. But Cronin has to like Bona’s building blocks, and he called Bona a “world-class athlete,” a “world-class competitor” and “a special player,” before UCLA started practice.