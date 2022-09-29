UCLA Men’s Basketball TV Assignments, Tip Times Announced

All 31 regular-season UCLA men’s basketball games will be televised in 2022-23, as announced Thursday by the Pac-12 Conference office.

The Pac-12 has finalized almost all men’s basketball tip times and television assignments for the upcoming season.

UCLA will have 10 games televised by the ESPN family of networks, including back-to-back mid-November contests at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas (versus Illinois and either Baylor or Virginia).

UCLA’s schedule also includes five games to be televised by FOX or FS1, two games by CBS and 13 contests by the Pac-12 Networks.

Fans can get their first look at UCLA’s team with a home exhibition game against Concordia University Irvine on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The Bruins’ exhibition game, set to begin at 7 pm (PT), will be televised by the Pac-12 Networks.

UCLA will open the regular season five days later, hosting Sacramento State on Monday, Nov. 7. Game time against the Hornets is slated for 8:30 pm (PT). UCLA’s first three regular-season games – against Sacramento State, Long Beach State (Nov. 11) and Norfolk State (Nov. 15) – will be televised by the Pac-12 Networks.

Six of UCLA’s final seven games will be broadcast on national TV. The Bruins’ final road trip of the regular season – at Utah and Colorado – will feature televised appearances on FS1 and CBS, respectively. UCLA’s final week of the regular season will include home contests against Arizona State (on ESPN or ESPN2) and Arizona (on ESPN).

Each of the Bruins’ two regular-season contests against crosstown rival USC, on Thursday, Jan. 5 (at UCLA) and on Thursday, Jan. 26 (at USC) will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively.

Bruins’ head coach Mick Cronin will enter his fourth season as the program’s head coach (The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach). The Bruins return nine student-athletes from last season’s roster and have added six true freshmen.

UCLA’s complete 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule is available here.

TICKET INFORMATION: The only way for UCLA fans to guarantee seats to all 17 regular-season home games is by purchasing season tickets. Click here to secure men’s basketball season tickets. Single-game tickets for the Bruins’ non-conference home games will be available in early October. For more information about tickets, call UCLA Athletic Sales & Service at (310) 206-5991 or via email at [email protected]