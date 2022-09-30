UCLA Men’s Basketball Target Isaiah Collier Announces Commitment Date

The Bruins may be losing steam with one of their top targets, but their push for the five-star guard now has an end date in sight.

Class of 2023 point guard Isaiah Collier will announce his verbal commitment on Nov. 16, the top-ranked Recruit Revealed Friday. The Wheeler (GA) product announced UCLA men’s basketball as one of his top-four Finalists back in July, right alongside USC, Cincinnati and Michigan.

Collier previously earned offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas Tech and Wichita State.

