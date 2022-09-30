UCLA Men’s Basketball Target Isaiah Collier Announces Commitment Date

The Bruins may be losing steam with one of their top targets, but their push for the five-star guard now has an end date in sight.

Class of 2023 point guard Isaiah Collier will announce his verbal commitment on Nov. 16, the top-ranked Recruit Revealed Friday. The Wheeler (GA) product announced UCLA men’s basketball as one of his top-four Finalists back in July, right alongside USC, Cincinnati and Michigan.

Collier previously earned offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), North Carolina State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas Tech and Wichita State.

The Bruins hosted Collier for an official visit back on May 13, and were seen as a heavy favorite to reel him in at the time.

Since then, however, the buzz surrounding Collier has shifted elsewhere.

Four of the five experts on Rivals have submitted predictions in favor of USC in September. The other Analyst had Collier going to Cincinnati.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives USC an 88.1% chance of reeling in Collier, based on Insider predictions, media sentiment, social media activity, historical data, staff success and more.

UCLA is currently considered to be in fourth place in the race for Collier with just under seven weeks to go in his recruitment.

Scroll to Continue

Collier is a Consensus five-star prospect, earning the Distinction from 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Collier is the No. 1 player in Georgia, the No. 1 point guard in the country and the No. 4 overall Recruit in his class.

The top-ranked guard was one of the 11 class of 2023 participants at the USA Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp in New Orleans in the spring. Collier then joined The Skill Factory on the Nike EYBL circuit and asserted himself as one of the best passers and floor generals in the country.

Later in the spring, Collier visited USC and UCLA on the same trip. His visit to Cincinnati was all the way back in February, while his official at Michigan took place on July 28.

Collier’s high school and AAU teammate, forward Arrinten Page, earned an offer from UCLA in May. Page has since narrowed his list to four earlier in September, leaving the Bruins off and instead including USC, Cincinnati, Miami (FL) and Indiana.

UCLA has two commits in its 2023 recruiting class, both of whom pledged in the past month. Four-star forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams are set to join the Bruins next season, and they make up the entirety of a class that currently ranks No. 22 in the Nation and No. 2 in the Pac-12.

If Collier does not follow the Williams’ to Westwood, the lone uncommitted class of 2023 guard with an offer from UCLA will be four-star South Kent (CT) product Elmarko Jackson. The Bruins just made the cut for Jackson’s top seven on Sept. 21, putting them right in the thick of things with two of the nation’s top remaining backcourt players.

