UCLA Men’s Basketball Target Andrej Stojakovic Reveals Commitment Date

The Bruins are on the verge of learning the answer to one of their biggest questions of the recruiting cycle.

Class of 2023 small forward Andrej Stojakovic Revealed Friday that he will be announcing his commitment Nov. 7, live on CBS Sports HQ. The Jesuit (CA) wing put UCLA men’s basketball in his top four back on Sept. 28, alongside Stanford, Texas and Oregon.

Stojakovic was previously considering Duke, Virginia, St. Mary’s and others, but he has his field locked at four heading into Monday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button