UCLA Men’s Basketball Offers Class of 2026 PG Jason Crowe Jr.

The Bruins have taken their first step into this year’s freshman class on the recruiting trail.

UCLA men’s basketball sent a Scholarship offer to class of 2026 point guard Jason Crowe Jr., the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer first reported Jan. 7. The Lynwood (CA) prospect is the first player in his class to pick up an offer from the Bruins.

Crowe is sitting on one other Division I offer from Weber State, which he picked up back on Sept. 26.

Given that his college career is nearly four years away from beginning, Crowe does not have a star rating from any major recruiting service at this point. He has drawn plenty of attention Midway through his freshman campaign, though, both from college coaches and the media.

Crowe is already averaging 35.8 points, 4.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game for Lynwood High School – where his father is the head coach – at the varsity level this season. Crowe ranks second in the country in points per game, and he won’t even turn 15 years old until July.

The 6-foot-1 Lefty burst onto the scene with a 51-point outing in a win over Lawndale (CA) in December, and he dropped 45 against Long Beach Poly (CA) on New Year’s Eve.

Despite the high volume, Crowe has remained efficient as a scorer. Crowe is shooting 51.9% from the field, 37.1% from deep and 82.8% from the line this season, asserting himself as a true three-level scorer.

Crowe plays his AAU ball for the Compton Magic, a program that has produced several UCLA products over the years. Arron Afflalo, TJ Leaf, Ike Anigbogu, Jaylen Hands, Jalen Hill, Jules Bernard, Johnny Juzang, Jaylen Clark and Dylan Andrews all played for the Magic, as did class of 2023 signee Devin Williams.

UCLA Assistant Coach Rod Palmer was also a co-founder of the Magic alongside current CEO Etop Udo-Ema.

It’s obviously very early in Crowe’s recruitment, but the Bruins have made themselves true contenders for his services several years ahead of time. UCLA is just 26 miles away from his high school, and Coach Mick Cronin’s staff just so happened to give him his first opportunity to play at the high-major level.

PHOTO COURTESY OF JASON CROWE JR./INSTAGRAM