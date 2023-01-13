UCLA Men’s Basketball Offers Class of 2026 PG Jason Crowe Jr.

The Bruins have taken their first step into this year’s freshman class on the recruiting trail.

UCLA men’s basketball sent a Scholarship offer to class of 2026 point guard Jason Crowe Jr., the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer first reported Jan. 7. The Lynwood (CA) prospect is the first player in his class to pick up an offer from the Bruins.

Crowe is sitting on one other Division I offer from Weber State, which he picked up back on Sept. 26.

