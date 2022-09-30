UCLA Men’s Basketball Offers Class of 2025 Wing Tounde Yessoufou

The Bruins have entered the recruitment battle early for one of the top rising prospects in Southern California.

Coach Mick Cronin and UCLA men’s basketball sent a Scholarship offer to class of 2025 guard/forward Tounde Yessoufou, the prospect announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter. The St. Joseph High School (CA) Emerging wing thanked Assistant Coach Rod Palmer for his offer from the blue and gold.

UCLA becomes the seventh program to offer Yessoufou, joining Pac-12 foes Arizona State and Washington State, as well as Portland, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly.

