UCLA Men’s Basketball Offers Class of 2025 Wing Hudson Greer

The Bruins are back on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2025 small forward Hudson Greer picked up an offer from UCLA men’s basketball, the prospect announced Thursday night on Twitter. The Lake Travis High School (TX) product is 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds heading into his sophomore season.

Kansas State, Mississippi State, Saint Louis, SMU, Texas and Texas Tech are the other schools that have offered Greer thus far.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button