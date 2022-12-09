UCLA Men’s Basketball Offers Class of 2025 Wing Hudson Greer

The Bruins are back on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2025 small forward Hudson Greer picked up an offer from UCLA men’s basketball, the prospect announced Thursday night on Twitter. The Lake Travis High School (TX) product is 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds heading into his sophomore season.

Kansas State, Mississippi State, Saint Louis, SMU, Texas and Texas Tech are the other schools that have offered Greer thus far.

While Greer is living in Austin, making the Longhorns the closest possible option for him, 247Sports’ Bruin Report Online reported that his family is from Southern California and that he has ties to UCLA.

Greer has already unofficially visited Texas, Texas Tech and SMU, as well as Baylor, although the Bears have yet to extend him an offer.

As a freshman for Lake Travis last season, Greer only played 17.0 minutes per game, but he still managed to average 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on .503/.386/.809 shooting splits.

Greer is a four-star prospect, according to both 247Sports and On3. In the 247Sports rankings, Greer is the No. 7 player in Texas, the No. 15 small forward in the country and the No. 56 overall player in his class.

UCLA has now offered eight class of 2025 prospects, all of whom are four-or-five-star recruits. Greer and guard Jerry Easter II are the only targets the staff has offered since the beginning of October, though, so perhaps this could mark the start of a revival of sorts when it comes to the pace of their offers.

The current Bruins still projected to be on the roster by the time that class arrives are big man Mac Etienne, guard Will McClendon, guard Dylan Andrews and guard/forward Abramo Canka – in addition to the three four-star 2023 signees – so there are plenty of spots to fill over the next few cycles.

PHOTO COURTESY OF HUDSON GREER/INSTAGRAM