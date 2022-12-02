UCLA Men’s Basketball Holds on To Beat Stanford in Tale of 2 Halves

It didn’t take very long for the Bruins to get their road legs under them, but the Cardinal made sure to test them.

Well. 21 UCLA men’s basketball (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) opened Thursday night’s game on a 17-0 run, eventually locking up the 80-66 win over Stanford (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) at Maples Pavilion. The Bruins never trailed in their first true road contest of the season, and even after the Cardinal battled back in the second half, the lead was never cut to less than eight.

The blue and gold were dominant enough in certain stretches to warrant “UCLA” chants, despite playing 350 miles from Westwood. That didn’t change the fact that it was a road game, however, and Stanford’s home crowd let UCLA hear it as the game tightened up down the stretch.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button