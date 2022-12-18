UCLA Men’s Basketball Fends Off Kentucky, Claims Signature Win

It took a while to close it out, but the Bruins have another signature win under their belts.

Well. 16 UCLA men’s basketball (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12) held on to defeat No. 13 Kentucky (7-3, 0-0 SEC) by a score of 63-53 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The Bruins have now won four straight regular season games against the Wildcats, a fellow ranked Squad and blue blood program.

The Wildcats kept trying to claw their way back into things throughout the second half, but it was guard Jaylen Clark who got a steal and sprinted ahead for the dunk that iced it in the last minute. The Bruins ended the night on an 8-0 run, only extending their lead to double figures in the last 20 seconds.

