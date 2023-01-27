UCLA Men’s Basketball Drops Another Game, Blows Lead to Rival USC

For the second Matchup in a row, the Bruins couldn’t hold onto a sizable second half lead against the Trojans.

And while they were able to claw their way back and steal the win three weeks earlier, the blue and gold didn’t have the same luck on the road Thursday night.

Well. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12) once again held a double-digit Halftime advantage over USC (15-6, 7-3 record), only for their Crosstown foe to completely erase it and wrestle away control. Last time, the Bruins escaped with a two-point win at Pauley Pavilion, but they fell 77-64 in the rematch at the Galen Center.

