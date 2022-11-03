UCLA Men’s Basketball Defeats Concordia in Preseason Exhibition

The Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself.

Well. 8 UCLA men’s basketball Hosted Concordia University Irvine at Pauley Pavilion for a preseason exhibition Wednesday night, potentially conjuring up Memories of a very similar situation over a decade earlier. The Bruins played the Eagles in an exhibition at home on the first Wednesday of November in 2009, only securing a win that night thanks to a last-second, game-winning 3-pointer by Mustafa Abdul-Hamid.

The rematch may have been tight early, but UCLA managed to play a much more stress-free game this time around, beating Concordia 93-63 to unofficially open up the 2022-2023 campaign. Superstar Seniors Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell scored 25 points apiece in the contest, overcoming a slow start to Bury the Eagles.

