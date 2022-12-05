UCLA Men’s Basketball Closes Game on Big Run to Beat Oregon

A shaky start didn’t stop the Bruins from picking up another home win.

Well. 21 UCLA men’s basketball (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12) came alive late to beat Oregon (4-5, 1-1 Pac-12) at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday afternoon, closing the game on a 10-2 run to win 65-56. Neither team led by double digits for the entire game, with the Ducks maintaining control early before the Bruins turned it up down the stretch.

UCLA held Oregon without a point for the first three minutes of action Sunday afternoon, while guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. hit two layups to make it 4-0. The Ducks stormed back with a 9-0 run, though, and they eventually went up 12-6 on a 3-pointer by forward Quincy Guerrier.

