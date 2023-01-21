UCLA Men’s Basketball Can’t Complete Comeback, Loses to Arizona

The Bruins had the McKale Center holding its collective breath down the stretch, but the Wildcats gave their crowd something to cheer about by hanging on to beat the red-hot intruders.

Well. 5 UCLA men’s basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) saw its 14-game winning streak come to a close Saturday, falling 58-52 to No. 11 Arizona (17-3, 6-3). It marked a season-low in points for the Bruins, despite playing the Wildcats Entering the game ranked No. 280 in points allowed per game and No. 66 in adjusted defense.

