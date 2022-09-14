UCLA Men’s Basketball Adjusting to New World Order Entering 2022

The Bruins are set to return to practice Thursday, and a lot has changed since they last walked off the court as a team.

Johnny Juzang, Jules Bernard and Peyton Watson all decided to go to the NBA Draft. Cody Riley went pro overseas. Myles Johnson stepped away from the game. Jake Kyman transferred to Wyoming. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had ankle surgery.

UCLA men’s basketball lost Assistant Coach Michael Lewis and replaced him with Serbian native Ivo Simovic. The legalization of student-athletes profiting off of their name, image and likeness rights hit its one year anniversary and is continuing to grow exponentially. The school’s Athletic department as a whole went from a position of relative stability to a far more turbulent one, with the Bruins set to move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in 2024.

