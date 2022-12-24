UCLA Football WR/RB Kazmeir Allen Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

The Bruins are losing one of their fastest weapons on the roster.

UCLA football wide receiver Kazmeir Allen announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. Allen was the first commit of the Chip Kelly era, choosing to join the program two days after the Coach was hired in 2017.

Allen had one year of collegiate availability remaining.

