UCLA Football WR Jake Bobo Accepts Invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

With the college football offseason already in full swing, another Bruin has secured his place in one of the top Collegiate all-star games.

UCLA football redshirt senior wide receiver Jake Bobo has accepted an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, an annual showcase for graduating players with an interest in being drafted to the NFL or playing professionally. The event, which takes place over the course of one week in Las Vegas, culminates with an all-star game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 2.

