UCLA Football WR Jake Bobo Accepts Invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

With the college football offseason already in full swing, another Bruin has secured his place in one of the top Collegiate all-star games.

UCLA football redshirt senior wide receiver Jake Bobo has accepted an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, an annual showcase for graduating players with an interest in being drafted to the NFL or playing professionally. The event, which takes place over the course of one week in Las Vegas, culminates with an all-star game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 2.

Bobo was the Bruins’ leading receiver by over 300 yards, finishing the year with 789 receiving yards, 54 catches and seven touchdowns. He spent four seasons at Duke before coming to Westwood for his final year of extra eligibility.

In four seasons with the Blue Devils, Bobo racked up 1,441 yards and three touchdowns on 126 receptions. Bobo made the All-ACC Third Team in 2021 after going for 794 yards and a touchdown on 74 catches.

Duke’s Offensive recruiting Coordinator and co-offensive Coordinator Jeff Faris took the tight ends Coach role at UCLA last offseason, leaving the 6-foot-5 receiver with an existing connection in Westwood once he entered the transfer portal..

Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles Times Reporter Ben Bolch announced that Bobo will be participating in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30. The Showdown with Pittsburgh will thus be the final time Bobo suits up in blue and gold.

Scroll to Continue

UCLA is still awaiting official decisions from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet regarding their status for the Sun Bowl. Thompson-Robinson and Offensive lineman Atonio Mafi both accepted invitations to the Shrine Bowl earlier this month, making Vegas a Reunion of sorts for the Bruins’ key Offensive veterans.

In July, the Shrine Bowl released the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000, a list of draft-eligible players most likely to be selected for Collegiate all-star games in the winter. The list Featured Thompson-Robinson, Charbonnet, wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, tight end Mike Martinez, center Duke Clemens, guard Jon Gaines II, Offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal, linebacker Bo Calvert, linebacker Carl Jones, linebacker Darius Muasau and cornerback Azizi Hearn .

Bobo was not selected for the list, but his in-season performance likely put him over the edge to be selected for the postseason event.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Reese’s Senior Bowl are the other most prominent showcases for draft-eligible players, and invitations to those will be sent out and accepted in the coming weeks.

UCLA football sent wide receiver Kyle Philips and safety Quentin Lake to the Shrine Bowl in 2022, and both were mid-round selections in the NFL Draft a few months later.

The Bruins typically host a pro day in March, and the 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 27 to April 29 in Kansas City.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins by Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football is Sports Illustrated