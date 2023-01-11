UCLA Football Wide Receiver Matt Sykes Enters Transfer Portal

The Bruins are set to lose one of their most experienced skill position players.

UCLA football wide receiver Matt Sykes has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the junior revealed Tuesday evening. 247Sports’ Chris Hummer was the first to report Sykes’ departure, then Sykes made the announcement himself an hour later.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button