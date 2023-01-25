UCLA Football Sends Offer to JUCO Defensive Back Zeke Thomas

The same day the Bruins officially introduced Kodi Whitfield to their full-time staff, the new cornerbacks coach announced his first offer to a prospective recruit.

Cabrillo College cornerback Zeke Thomas picked up an offer from UCLA football, the defensive back revealed Tuesday on Twitter. Thomas, who played the last two seasons with the Seahawks at the community college level, was on campus earlier in the week.

