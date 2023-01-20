UCLA Football Send Offer to Elite Class of 2024 TE Jaden Reddell

The Bruins have joined the race for one of the top tight ends in the country.

Class of 2024 tight end Jaden Reddell picked up an offer from UCLA football, the prospect announced Thursday on Twitter. The Raymore-Peculiar High School (MO) product also plays wide receiver, but since his offer came from tight ends Coach Jeff Faris, it is fair to assume that is where the Bruins see Reddell fitting in at the college level.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button