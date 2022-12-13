UCLA Football RB Zach Charbonnet Named Sporting News All-American

The Bruins’ lead back added to his laundry list of postseason honors with yet another All-American nod.

The Sporting News Unveiled its All-American teams on Tuesday, and UCLA football running back Zach Charbonnet earned a spot on the Second Team in the Athlete position. Charbonnet was also named to the FWAA All-American First Team in the all-purpose spot on Dec. 9, as well as the AP All-American Second Team as a running back on Monday.

The American Football Coaches Association is the final certified group yet to reveal its All-American Teams.

Charbonnet was also a semifinalist for the Doak Walker and Walter Camp Awards earlier this season, and he earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team on Dec. 6.

Although Charbonnet only ranked No. 15 in the Nation in total rushing with 1,359 yards, they missed two games and ultimately ranked No. 4 with 135.9 rushing yards per game. Adding in his 321 receiving yards on 37 catches, Charbonnet ranked No. 7 in total yards from scrimmage and No. 1 in scrimmage yards and all-purpose yards per game.

Charbonnet ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 14 in the country with 14 rushing touchdowns. His 7.0 yards per carry led the Pac-12 and ranked No. 4 in the FBS.

In just 22 career games with UCLA, Charbonnet was able to rack up 3,014 total yards and 27 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per touch after becoming the ninth Bruin to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Charbonnet now Ranks No. 14 on UCLA’s all-time rushing yards list and No. 13 on the program’s all-time scrimmage yards list.

The Oaks Christian School (CA) product could make one more appearance in blue and gold at the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, but he could also opt out to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scroll to Continue

The full Sporting News All-American Teams are listed below:

First-team Offense

QB: Caleb Williams, USC

RB: Blake Corum, Michigan

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

YOU: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

T: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

G: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

C: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

G: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

T: Alex Palczewski, Illinois

ATH: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

First-team Defense

DL: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: Calijah Kancey, Pitt

EDGE: Will Anderson, Alabama

LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa

LB: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

LB: Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

CB: Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

CB: Clark Phillips, Utah

S: Kamren Kinchens, Miami

S: Christopher Smith, Georgia

First-team Specialists

Q: Joshua Karty, Stanford

P: Adam Korsak, Rutgers

RET: Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Second-team offense

QB: Max Duggan, TCU

RB: DeWayne McBride, UAB

RB: Chase Brown, Illinois

WR: Nathaniel Dell, Houston

WR: Charlie Jones, Purdue

YOU: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Dawand Jones, Ohio State

OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC

C: Brett Neilon, USC

OL: Christian Haynes, UConn

OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

ATH: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Second-team defense

DL: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

DL: Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

DL: Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

EDGE: Bralen Trice, Washington

LB: Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

LB: Cedric Gray, North Carolina

CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

S: Jordan Battle, Alabama

S: Well Merriweather, Iowa

Second-team Specialists

Q: Christopher Dunn, NC State

P: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

RET: Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

