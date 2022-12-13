UCLA Football RB Zach Charbonnet Named Sporting News All-American

The Bruins’ lead back added to his laundry list of postseason honors with yet another All-American nod.

The Sporting News Unveiled its All-American teams on Tuesday, and UCLA football running back Zach Charbonnet earned a spot on the Second Team in the Athlete position. Charbonnet was also named to the FWAA All-American First Team in the all-purpose spot on Dec. 9, as well as the AP All-American Second Team as a running back on Monday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button