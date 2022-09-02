UCLA Football Preparing to Open Season vs. Bowling Green, Record Heat

The Bruins won’t only be facing off against the Falcons on Saturday – they’ll also be taking on Mother Nature.

Saturday’s forecast calls for temperatures approaching 103 degrees Fahrenheit in Pasadena, and an extreme heat warning has been in effect for the better part of a week. With UCLA football’s Matchup against Bowling Green scheduled for an 11:30 am kickoff at the Rose Bowl, fans, coaches and student-athletes alike will be left to broil in the sun from start to finish.

UCLA Athletics is allowing fans to bring 32-ounce bottles – factory sealed or empty – to the game, and the stadium will be flushed with refill stations, cooling stations and misting stations.

