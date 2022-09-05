UCLA Football Practice Report: September 5

Just in case the Bruins hadn’t gotten their fair share of heat at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, they returned to the Wasserman Football Center for a sweltering Labor Day practice.

UCLA football returned to Westwood for its first day of Alabama State game week, and temperatures had already reached the mid-90s for the team’s morning session. The practice itself looked very similar to last Monday’s, starting with a couple different punt drills.

After receiver Kazmeir Allen, receiver Logan Loya was the next player to go in the punt return rotation. Loya was out Saturday against Bowling Green, wearing street clothes on the sidelines while receiver Jake Bobo returned punts.

