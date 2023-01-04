UCLA Football OT Raiqwon O’Neal Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Another one of the Bruins’ starting linemen has played his final snap in Westwood.

UCLA football left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, the former Rutgers transfer announced Wednesday on Twitter. O’Neal spent just one year with the Bruins, but started all 13 of their games this season.

O’Neal becomes the third UCLA player with additional eligibility to leave for the NFL so far this offseason, joining wide receiver Kazmeir Allen and right guard Jon Gaines II.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button