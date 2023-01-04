UCLA Football OT Raiqwon O’Neal Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Another one of the Bruins’ starting linemen has played his final snap in Westwood.

UCLA football left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, the former Rutgers transfer announced Wednesday on Twitter. O’Neal spent just one year with the Bruins, but started all 13 of their games this season.

O’Neal becomes the third UCLA player with additional eligibility to leave for the NFL so far this offseason, joining wide receiver Kazmeir Allen and right guard Jon Gaines II.

O’Neal started his college career all the way back in 2018, when he played four games for the Scarlet Knights. He became a part-time starter in 2019, then ascended to full-time starting duties in 2020 en route to an All-Big Ten Honorable mention.

After earning an All-Big Ten Honorable mention from Pro Football Focus in 2021, O’Neal entered the transfer portal. The Conway, South Carolina, native appeared in 32 games over four seasons with Rutgers, starting 21.

O’Neal did not arrive in Westwood in time for spring camp, but he immediately earned starting reps when fall camp kicked off. O’Neal never let go of that role, and he helped UCLA put up some of the best numbers in the country in terms of rushing yards and pass protection across all 13 games.

Although he has yet to accept any showcase invitation as of Wednesday, O’Neal was one of 11 Bruins named to the Shrine Bowl 1000 in July. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, left guard Atonio Mafi and wide receiver Jake Bobo are set to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Gaines is headed to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Running back Zach Charbonnet now becomes the most notable Bruin to watch regarding their NFL Draft decision. Charbonnet earned multiple All-American honors this season with O’Neal, Mafi, Gaines and others paving the way, but he does have one year of eligibility remaining himself.

With O’Neal leaving, the Bruins will now need to fill three starting spots on the depth chart heading into next year. Mafi ran out of eligibility, while Gaines also elected to Forgo his final year, leaving center Duke Clemens and right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio as the only returning starters up front.

UCLA has already reeled in Purdue left guard Spencer Holstege via the transfer portal, but there is not a clear replacement on the roster for either O’Neal or Gaines.

