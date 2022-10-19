UCLA Football Offers Up-and-Coming OT Tavake Tuikolovatu

The Bruins have officially become the latest Pac-12 team to enter the race for a late blooming local lineman.

Class of 2023 Offensive tackle and defensive end Tavake Tuikolovatu has picked up an offer from UCLA football, the Summit High School (CA) product announced Wednesday morning on Twitter. Tuikolovatu plays at a high level on both sides of the ball, but considering the offer came from Offensive line Coach Tim Drevno, the Bruins appear to be looking at him as an Offensive tackle.

Tuikolovatu was already sitting on offers from Washington State, Utah, Cal and Oregon State, meaning only Pac-12 programs have reached that advanced of a stage with the 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Hawaii and the Inland Empire.

