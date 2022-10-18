UCLA Football Offers Louisville Commit, Local QB Pierce Clarkson

The Bruins have joined the race for a highly-ranked signal-caller previously considered to be off the market.

Class of 2023 quarterback Pierce Clarkson, who announced his verbal commitment to Louisville on Jan. 28, received his first offer since April on Monday, courtesy of Coach Chip Kelly and UCLA football. The 6-foot dual-threat passer out of St. John Bosco (CA) was sitting on 17 Power Five offers when he picked the Cardinals, and he has since become a keystone member of their upcoming recruiting class.

