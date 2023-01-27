UCLA Football Offers Local Class of 2025 QB Husan Longstreet

The Bruins have ventured into the class of 2025 to offer a highly-sought after Southern Californian signal caller.

Inglewood High School (CA) quarterback Husan Longstreet became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the sophomore revealed Friday on Twitter. Longstreet has already racked up a plethora of Power Five offers after bursting onto the scene during the fall.

UCLA joins Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Jacksonville State, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah Tech and Washington State in offering Longstreet.

Longstreet is the first class of 2025 recruit to earn an offer from the Bruins.

The 6-foot-2 prospect replaced current UCLA freshman Justyn Martin as the starting quarterback at Inglewood after first appearing for Los Alamitos (CA) as a varsity backup in his freshman campaign.

Longstreet threw for 3,941 passing yards – averaging 281.5 passing yards per game – 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions for Inglewood in the 2022 season, helping his team earn a 13-1 record overall.

247Sports and Rivals do not have any star ratings or rankings for the Inglewood, California, native, but if early offers are a sign, it is likely that Longstreet could be a four or five-star recruit as soon as rankings are released.

UCLA has offered four quarterbacks in the class of 2024, but only one of its targets remains uncommitted. Four-star Mater Dei (CA) prospect Elijah Brown holds an offer from the Bruins, but with a crowded quarterback room in Westwood, the Bruins may not have room to take a high-level freshman for their first season in the Big Ten.

Five-star freshman Dante Moore, Kent State transfer Colin Schlee and two-time incumbent backup Ethan Garbers – as well as Martin and senior Chase Griffin – are all vying for playing time in 2023 and have multiple years of eligibility moving forward. Although one or two of Coach Chip Kelly’s options under center may transfer out in the spring, any incoming freshman would face stiff competition at the position.

Kelly and quarterbacks Coach Ryan Gunderson may hold a shot at securing Longstreet’s eventual commitment should locality come into play, but it is still far too early in his recruitment to speculate about a destination.

Scroll to Continue

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins by Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football is Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF HUSAN LONGSTREET/TWITTER