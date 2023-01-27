UCLA Football Offers Local Class of 2025 QB Husan Longstreet

The Bruins have ventured into the class of 2025 to offer a highly-sought after Southern Californian signal caller.

Inglewood High School (CA) quarterback Husan Longstreet became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the sophomore revealed Friday on Twitter. Longstreet has already racked up a plethora of Power Five offers after bursting onto the scene during the fall.

UCLA joins Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Jacksonville State, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah Tech and Washington State in offering Longstreet.

