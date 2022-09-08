UCLA Football Offers Local Class of 2024 DB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins

With the 2023 recruiting cycle starting to wind down, the Bruins have their sights set on the next batch of local talent.

Class of 2024 defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins has earned an offer from UCLA football, they announced Friday on Twitter. Dunbar-Hawkins spent last year at Alemany (CA) and was slated to transfer to St. John Bosco (CA) ahead of this season, but he instead enrolled at Mater Dei (CA) and was immediately ruled eligible to play.

Dunbar-Hawkins also has offers from Kansas, Colorado, Maryland, Hawaii, Arizona State, Miami (FL), Oregon, Washington State, USC, Arizona, San Diego State, Michigan State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Texas A&M , Florida State, Ole Miss, Western Kentucky, Utah, Washington, TCU, Purdue, SMU and Texas.

