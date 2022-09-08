UCLA Football Offers Local Class of 2024 DB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins

With the 2023 recruiting cycle starting to wind down, the Bruins have their sights set on the next batch of local talent.

Class of 2024 defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins has earned an offer from UCLA football, they announced Friday on Twitter. Dunbar-Hawkins spent last year at Alemany (CA) and was slated to transfer to St. John Bosco (CA) ahead of this season, but he instead enrolled at Mater Dei (CA) and was immediately ruled eligible to play.

Dunbar-Hawkins also has offers from Kansas, Colorado, Maryland, Hawaii, Arizona State, Miami (FL), Oregon, Washington State, USC, Arizona, San Diego State, Michigan State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Texas A&M , Florida State, Ole Miss, Western Kentucky, Utah, Washington, TCU, Purdue, SMU and Texas.

The Bruins are relatively late entrants in the race for Dunbar-Hawkins’ commitment, considering 20 of his 27 FBS offers came in before he even took the field for his sophomore season. Texas A&M, Texas, TCU, Georgia, Georgia Tech and USC have all already hosted Dunbar-Hawkins for unofficial visits.

Dunbar-Hawkins is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, but earned three stars from On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Dunbar-Hawkins is the No. 25 cornerback in the country, the No. 19 Recruit in California and No. 214 overall player in his class.

In his sophomore year at Alemany, Dunbar-Hawkins racked up 51 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions. The defensive back returned one of those picks for a touchdown, and he also spent some time as the Warriors’ kick returner as a freshman.

Scroll to Continue

UCLA has two former Mater Dei graduates in their secondary already – safety William Nimmo Jr. and cornerback Jaylin Davies. The Bruins are pushing to expand that pipeline even further, considering Dunbar-Hawkins isn’t even the first Monarch defensive back to earn an offer from coaches Chip Kelly and Brian Norwood this cycle.

Of the 19 offers UCLA has sent out to 2024 prospects, five have gone to Mater Dei players. Cornerback Zabien Brown earned his offer in May, while quarterback Elijah Brown and Offensive linemen DeAndre Carter and Brandon Baker earned theirs in January and March.

Dunbar-Hawkins’ older brother Chris Hawkins went to USC and was on Herm Edwards’ staff at Arizona State until this past winter., while his other older brother Armond Hawkins Jr. went to Idaho before working for the Trojans and eventually becoming the Assistant Director of High School Relations at Colorado.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins by Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football is Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTIAN DUNBAR-HAWKINS/INSTAGRAM