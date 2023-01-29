UCLA Football Offers Elite Class of 2025 Linebacker Noah Mikhail

One of the top defensive players in the country has picked up an offer from the Bruins.

UCLA football sent an offer to class of 2025 linebacker Noah Mikhail, the prospect revealed Saturday on Twitter. The Bonita High School (CA) product has spent the past two years racking up tackles, offers and accolades, despite his recruitment still having plenty of runway left.

Mikhail is also sitting on offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia, Houston Baptist, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UNLV, USC, Washington and Washington State.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button