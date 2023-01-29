UCLA Football Offers Elite Class of 2025 Linebacker Noah Mikhail

One of the top defensive players in the country has picked up an offer from the Bruins.

UCLA football sent an offer to class of 2025 linebacker Noah Mikhail, the prospect revealed Saturday on Twitter. The Bonita High School (CA) product has spent the past two years racking up tackles, offers and accolades, despite his recruitment still having plenty of runway left.

Mikhail is also sitting on offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia, Houston Baptist, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UNLV, USC, Washington and Washington State.

Mikhail has taken multiple visits to Washington, USC and Arkansas, and he has also checked out Colorado, Oregon State and Houston Baptist. UCLA Hosted Mikhail for a visit this weekend, which is when he received his offer.

As a freshman at Bonita, Mikhail racked up 75 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two interceptions, one pass deflection, three fumble recoveries and a blocked punt. Mikhail took a big step forward as a sophomore, totaling 112 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one interception, four pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

Mikhail has added 675 yards and seven touchdowns on 51 receptions over the past two seasons, as well as 200 yards on 23 carries.

CalHiSports put Mikhail on their All-State First Team this fall, while MaxPreps made him a First Team All-American. Mikhail was also named San Gabriel Valley Tribune Defensive Player of the Year and Mountain West League Defensive MVP.

Scroll to Continue

Mikhail is graded as a four-star Recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3, but he is a five-star in the 247Sports Composite. In the 247Sports Composite, Mikhail Ranks as the No. 4 player in California, the No. 3 linebacker in the country and the No. 29 overall prospect in his class.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Mikhail is the No. 2 defensive player in California in the class of 2025. He has already accepted an invitation to the 2025 All-American Bowl.

UCLA hadn’t offered a class of 2025 prospect before this week, but the staff has now reached that stage in their recruitment of two players – Mikhail and quarterback Husan Longstreet.

Linebacker is a position of experience and depth for the Bruins in 2023, but Darius Muasau, Kain Medrano, JonJon Vaughns, Ale Kaho, and Oluwafemi Oladejo will all have exhausted their Eligibility by 2025. Inside linebackers Coach did his best to build a layer of young depth in his group this offseason, though, signing Tre Edwards, Solomone Malafu, Ty Lee and Donavyn Pellot in December.

UCLA hasn’t earned a commitment from a five-star defensive recruit since cornerback Darnay Holmes in 2017.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins by Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football is Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF NOAH MIKHAIL/INSTAGRAM