UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 WR/TE Roger Saleapaga II

The Bruins are beginning to focus their resources on next year’s recruiting cycle, with an offer heading out to one of the top players in Utah.

Class of 2024 wide receiver/tight end Roger Saleapaga II became the most recent UCLA football target to receive an offer, the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. The Orem High School (UT) product revealed that both wide receivers Coach Jerry Neuheisel and tight ends Coach Jeff Faris offered him.

