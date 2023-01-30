UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Wide Receiver Kwazi Gilmer

The Bruins made another push to round out their future receiving corps.

UCLA football sent an offer to class of 2024 wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, the pass-catcher Revealed late Saturday night. Gilmer became the second Chaminade (CA) product and 14th overall Recruit to pick up and offer from the Bruins in the past 10 days.

Gilmer has additional offers from Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan State, San Jose State, Syracuse and Washington.

