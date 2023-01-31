UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Running Back Christian Clark

The Bruins joined a handful of top-tier programs in offering one of the fastest-rising running backs in the country.

Class of 2024 athlete Christian Clark earned an offer from UCLA football, the Recruit Revealed Monday on Twitter. The Mountain Pointe High School (AZ) product has now reeled in 20 offers in the last 20 days alone.

Clark is now sitting on offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

