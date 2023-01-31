UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Running Back Christian Clark

The Bruins joined a handful of top-tier programs in offering one of the fastest-rising running backs in the country.

Class of 2024 athlete Christian Clark earned an offer from UCLA football, the Recruit Revealed Monday on Twitter. The Mountain Pointe High School (AZ) product has now reeled in 20 offers in the last 20 days alone.

Clark is now sitting on offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Clark took an Unofficial visit to Arizona State in December, and he made stops at Arizona and Oregon in January.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Clark burst onto the scene for Mountain Pointe as a junior this season, helping the team post an 8-4 record this past fall. Clark racked up 737 yards and 11 touchdowns on 103 carries, plus 368 yards and five touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Those numbers came in an efficient manner as well, with Clark averaging 7.2 yards per carry and 9.9 yards per reception.

Although he is projected to play running back at the next level, Clark has experience on the other side of the ball at safety. Clark totaled 25 tackles, 1.0 sack, one interception and three pass breakups in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Clark is not rated or ranked by 247Sports, Rivals or On3. Given his growing list of offers, he will likely earn at least three stars once more Scouts and experts get a look at him.

UCLA has offered 33 class of 2024 prospects, and two are running backs. Three-star St. John Bosco (CA) running back Cameron Jones earned his offer on Jan. 24.

Clark is actually on the smaller side compared to many of the running backs who have starred for the Bruins in recent years under head Coach Chip Kelly and position Coach DeShaun Foster. Zach Charbonnet, Brittain Brown, TJ Harden, Colson Yankoff, Anthony Adkins, Carson Steele and Isaiah Carlson are all at least 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds.

There is room for mid-sized backs in the system, though, either in the form of a receiving back like Keegan Jones or a workhorse like Joshua Kelley.

UCLA has two commits in its 2024 recruiting class – four-star Mater Dei (CA) defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins and three-star Eastlake (CA) offensive tackle Joshua Glanz. The Bruins’ two-man class Ranks No. 28 in the country and No. 5 in the Pac-12.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins by Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football is Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTIAN CLARK/TWITTER