UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Lineman Gage Ginther

The Bruins have sent out an offer to one of the top Offensive line recruits in the mountain region.

UCLA football has offered class of 2024 Offensive lineman Gage Ginther, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound Blocker announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. The Fossil Ridge High School (CO) product emerged as a national prospect during his junior season and has raked in multiple Power Five offers since the start of 2023.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button