UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Lineman Gage Ginther

The Bruins have sent out an offer to one of the top Offensive line recruits in the mountain region.

UCLA football has offered class of 2024 Offensive lineman Gage Ginther, the 6-foot-6, 270-pound Blocker announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. The Fossil Ridge High School (CO) product emerged as a national prospect during his junior season and has raked in multiple Power Five offers since the start of 2023.

Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt and Wyoming have already offered, making UCLA the 13th program to join the recruitment battle for Ginther.

Colorado, Colorado State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Utah have unofficially hosted Ginther for visits – the most recent of which was to the Buffaloes on Jan. 29.

In 12 games in his junior campaign for Fossil Ridge, Gisner tallied 44 pancake blocks and primarily lined up as the left guard.

Ginther is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports and On3, while ESPN and Rivals have yet to add the Fort Collins, Colorado, native to their respective databases. The 247Sports Composite has Ginther pegged as the No. 5 player in Colorado, the No. 39 interior lineman in the country and the No. 676 Recruits in the class of 2024.

Among interior Offensive linemen playing their high school ball west of Nebraska, Ginther Ranks No. 7.

Three-star Offensive tackle Joshua Glanz became the first lineman to commit to UCLA’s 2024 recruiting class on Sunday. The Eastlake (CA) product joined four-star Mater Dei (CA) defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins as the second prospect to commit to the Bruins for the upcoming cycle

UCLA’s two-man class Ranks No. 28 in the country and No. 5 in the Pac-12.

Offensive lineman DeAndre Carter and Paki Finau are the other two guards currently on the Bruins’ recruiting board, while Brandon Baker, Isaiah Garcia, Manasse Itete and Justin Tauanuu are the tackles that Coach Chip Kelly and Offensive line Coach Tom Drevno have offered thus far.

Of the 12 class of 2024 players to pick up offers from UCLA over the last 12 days, four are Offensive linemen.

Former three-star freshmen Sam Yoon and Tavake Tuikolovatu were the two most recent Offensive lineman recruits to have joined the Bruins roster, as Kelly has Mostly relied on the transfer Portal to fill the gaps up front over the past two cycles.

PHOTO COURTESY OF GAGE ​​GINTHER/TWITTER