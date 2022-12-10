UCLA Football Making Late Push For Oregon-Committed QB Dante Moore

A few months after striking out with one of their biggest targets of the cycle, the Bruins are winding up to take another swing at him.

UCLA football is hosting quarterback Dante Moore for an official visit this weekend, despite the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School (MI) product still being committed to Oregon. Moore picked the Ducks over Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Michigan State and others back on July 8, and he hasn’t wavered from his decision since.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button