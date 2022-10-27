UCLA Football Looks to Rebound From Loss, Fend Off Rival Stanford

For more than a decade, the Cardinal were the biggest thorn in the Bruins’ side.

But as the blue and gold come off a loss in their biggest regular season contest in a generation, their upcoming rivalry game is a relative step down in stakes.

Well. 12 UCLA football (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) started the year undefeated, only to drop their most recent road game at Oregon on Saturday, losing their grip on first place in the Pac-12 and falling largely out of the College Football Playoff discussion as a result. The Bruins have now lost 10 of 11 to the Ducks, which is nearly as rough of a stretch as the one they faced from Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) prior to the past few years.

