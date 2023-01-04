UCLA football lands standout running back in transfer Portal

UCLA football is already gearing up for the 2023 season and has just added a backfield weapon. With Zach Charbonnet heading to the NFL, the Bruins went out and found one of his replacements, Landing Carson Steele from Ball State, per Bruce Feldman.

Steele was an Absolute star for the Cardinals in 2022, ranking ninth in the Nation in rushing yards. He ran for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns, registering more than 100 yards in nine games. He also had 29 receptions for 166 yards. Steele decided to transfer back in December after earning all-MAC honors.

There is no question the Bruins need to make up for the loss of Charbonnet, who ran for nearly 2,500 yards and 27 touchdowns in two seasons at UCLA after transferring from Michigan. The senior was a huge part of Chip Kelly’s offense this season.

Standing at 6 foot 1 and 215 pounds, Steele is a beast on the ground and should thrive for UCLA football. The Bruins also welcome in 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, who just won a state championship with Martin Luther King High School in Detroit after he previously committed to Oregon. They also signed another MAC standout as Kent State signal-caller Collin Schlee is transferring to UCLA as well.

The Bruins went 9-4 in 22′, ultimately losing 37-35 to Pitt in the Sun Bowl last Friday. The offense will surely have a different look in the coming months as Dorian Thompson-Robinson declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, too. Carson Steele will be a junior next season and is definitely going to get NFL looks if he has another big year.