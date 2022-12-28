UCLA Football Gearing Up For Sun Bowl Showdown With Pittsburgh

Five years after taking over in Westwood, Chip Kelly has yet to don the headset for a Bowl game.

The Bruins could have broken that streak in 2020, but the season was shortened due to the Pandemic and all three of their winnable nonconference games were wiped off the slate. They accepted an invitation to the Holiday Bowl in 2021 following an 8-4 regular season, only for a COVID-19 Outbreak in the Locker room to force a cancellation just hours before the scheduled kickoff.

