UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: S RJ Jones

As the National Letters of Intent come Rolling in, All Bruins are going to be taking an in-depth look at every Recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, safety RJ Jones.

RJ Jones, Safety

Hometown: Bellflower, California
High School: St. John Bosco
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 195 pounds
2022 Stats: 9 GP, 36 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PD, 2 FR
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 43 S, No. 31 CA, No. 429 overall
High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, New Mexico, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington
Commitment Date: October 14, 2022

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button