UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: S RJ Jones

As the National Letters of Intent come Rolling in, All Bruins are going to be taking an in-depth look at every Recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, safety RJ Jones.

RJ Jones, Safety

Hometown: Bellflower, California

High School: St. John Bosco

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

2022 Stats: 9 GP, 36 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PD, 2 FR

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 43 S, No. 31 CA, No. 429 overall

High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, BYU, Colorado, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, New Mexico, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington

Commitment Date: October 14, 2022

The Bruins’ top defensive commit has locked in his decision.

St. John Bosco (CA) safety RJ Jones signed his National Letter of Intent to UCLA football on Wednesday as the team continues to round out its 2023 recruiting class. Jones was the first of two Bosco products to sign with the Bruins, as safety-linebacker hybrid Ty Lee was announced just 10 minutes after Jones.

“I like the defense overall and I think it’s a great fit for me,” Jones said in a statement released by the team. “That’s something both Coach Kelly and Coach Norwood hammered home to me, was how well I’ll fit in with what they want to do, and I can see it as well.”

Jones is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, but On3 has pegged him as a three-star. In the 247Sports Composite, Jones is ranked as the No. 31 prospect in California, the No. 44 safety in the country and the No. 429 overall player in his class.

Scroll to Continue

Among safeties in California, Jones Ranks No. 1. Jones is also the highest-rated defensive player who has committed to UCLA this cycle.

In nine games with Bosco this season, Jones racked up 36 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 3 passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

The Bruins will be getting Jones at just the right time, with Veterans Stephan Blaylock and Mo Osling III both set to leave the program having exhausted their Collegiate eligibility. Kenny Churchwell III, William Nimmo Jr. and Alex Johnson each have one more year of Eligibility remaining after spending 2022 as part-time starters, but there is not much depth behind them.

Class of 2022 signees Kamari Ramsey and Clint Stephens could step up into larger roles next season after hardly playing this fall – Ramsey was UCLA’s top-ranked Recruit last year, after all – but Jones is in a good position to contribute right off the bat regardless .

Click here to check out All Bruins’ 2023 early signing period tracker

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins by Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football is Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF RJ JONES/INSTAGRAM