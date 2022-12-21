UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: QB Dante Moore

As the National Letters of Intent come Rolling in, All Bruins are going to be taking an in-depth look at every Recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. Next up, quarterback Dante Moore.

Dante Moore, Quarterback

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
High School: Martin Luther King
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
2022 Stats: 13 GP, 175-of-252 passing, 69.4% comp., 2,392 yards, 32 TD, 3 INT, 188.7 RTG, 235 Rush yards, 5 Rush TD
247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 5 QB, No. 1 MI, No. 11 overall
High School Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Howard, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (FL), Miami ( OH), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Morgan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon (Decommit)Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Commitment Date: December 19, 2022

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button