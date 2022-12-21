UCLA Football Early Signing Day Breakdown: DL Grant Buckey

As the national letters of intent come Rolling in, All Bruins are going to be taking an in-depth look at every Recruit who signs with UCLA in real time. First up, defensive lineman Grant Buckey.

Grant Buckey, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Bakersfield, California
High School: Liberty
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 265 pounds
2022 Stats: 15 GP, 64 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 24 QBH, 4 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 62 DL, No. 47 CA, No. 572 overall
High School Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, USC (Decommit)Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Commitment Date: December 1, 2022

