UCLA Football, Defensive Line Coach Chad Kauha’aha’a Part Ways

The Bruins are facing their first staff vacancy of the offseason.

Defensive line Coach Chad Kauha’aha’a announced that he would be parting ways with UCLA football Monday on Twitter. Kauha’aha’a joined the program in December 2021 after previous stints with UNLV, USC, Boise State, Wisconsin, Oregon State, Utah, Utah State and Weber State.

