UCLA Football Commit Dante Moore Wins MVP at All-American Bowl

In his first action since committing to the Bruins in December, Dante Moore showed out with a big-time performance on a national stage.

The UCLA football signee took center stage at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, securing MVP honors thanks to his high-level performance. The quarterback out of Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School (MI) led Team East to a dominant 55-17 win over Team West, climbing over dozens of other top recruits to earn the most praise of them all.

