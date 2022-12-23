UCLA football Coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins Flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon

UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and Coach Chip Kelly might just have something going on in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it’s highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore Flipped from Oregon.

While Moore is just one piece of the equation, Talent of that caliber can be the Catalyst in more elite Talent following suit. This is only the Early Singing Period, after all, and Kelly expects more high school prospects to sign come February. There’s also the momentum of a 9-3 finish to the regular season, and UCLA can now notch its first 10 win season under Kelly if they prevail in the Sun Bowl against Pitt later this month.

Factor in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the opportunity is there for UCLA to keep taking steps forward after the Bruins’ enjoyed their best season yet under Kelly.

Kelly spoke with Reporters Wednesday as the opening day of the Early Signing Period wrapped up.