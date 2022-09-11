UCLA Football Beats Down Alabama State Without Offensive Stars

Down their two biggest stars, the Bruins were still able to run the Hornets out of the building.

UCLA football (2-0) stormed ahead to an early lead Saturday afternoon and never looked back, beating Alabama State (2-1) by a score of 45-7 at the Rose Bowl. Running back Zach Charbonnet didn’t play a snap in the contest, while quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson exited the game with an undisclosed injury early in the second quarter.

The Bruins didn’t miss a beat without them, racking up the yards and points with Ethan Garbers under center. The backup stepped in and completed 14 of his 18 passes for 164 yards and a 143.2 passer rating. Garbers built up enough of a cushion that third-stringer Chase Griffin actually came in to close things out.

