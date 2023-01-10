UCLA Football 2023 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker

The Bruins could once again be facing heavy roster turnover this offseason, with a good number of their veterans looking to go pro.

The deadline for college players to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 16, and UCLA football has more than a handful of candidates who could be looking to make that leap. From their stat sheet stuffers to their emotional leaders, there are a great number of key pieces who could be suiting up on Sundays rather than Saturdays come next fall.

