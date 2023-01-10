UCLA Football 2023 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker

The Bruins could once again be facing heavy roster turnover this offseason, with a good number of their veterans looking to go pro.

The deadline for college players to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 16, and UCLA football has more than a handful of candidates who could be looking to make that leap. From their stat sheet stuffers to their emotional leaders, there are a great number of key pieces who could be suiting up on Sundays rather than Saturdays come next fall.

All Bruins is keeping track of where each of them stand on their decisions, with some having already declared, others announcing their return and another group that didn’t even have a choice.

Declared

Kazmeir Allen, Wide Receiver/Running Back

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 175 pounds

2022 Stats: 11 GP, 10 GS, 49 receptions, 403 yards, 2 TD, 15 carries, 203 yards, 2 TD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Showcase: TBD

Jack Landherr IV, Long Snapper

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 238 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 1 tackle, 1 FF

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Showcase: TBD

Jon Gaines II, Offensive Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Showcase: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Raiqwon O’Neal, Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 305 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Showcase: TBD

Returning

Duke Clemens, Center

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 302 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Ale Kaho, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

2022 Stats: DNP (Injury)

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

To Be Determined

Zach Charbonnet, Running Back

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

2022 Stats: 10 GP, 10 GS, 195 carries, 1,359 yards, 14 TD, 37 receptions, 321 yards

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Carl Jones Jr., Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 228 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 28 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 PD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Darius Muasau, Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 12 GS, 91 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 2 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR, 4 PD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

Laiatu Latu, Edge Rusher

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 36 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks, 3 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Gabriel Murphy, Edge Rusher

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 262 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FR, 1 PD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Grayson Murphy, Edge Rusher

Scroll to Continue

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 262 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 26 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 1 PD

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 2

Out of Eligibility

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 266-of-382, 69.6% comp., 3,166 yards, 27 TD, 10 INT, 118 carries, 645 yards, 12 TD

Showcase: East-West Shrine Bowl

Stephan Blaylock, Safety

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 193 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 60 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PD

Showcase: TBD

Mo Osling III, Defensive Back

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 194 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 89 tackles, 3 PD

Showcase: TBD

Jake Bobo, Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS, 57 receptions, 817 yards, 7 TD

Showcase: East-West Shrine Bowl

Azizi Hearn, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 206 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 6 GS, 40 tackles, 7 PD

Showcase: TBD

Bo Calvert, Edge Rusher

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 235 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 1 GS, 26 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 PD

Showcase: TBD

Martin Andrus Jr., Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 305 pounds

2022 Stats: 3 GP, 3 GS, 3 tackles

Showcase: TBD

Shea Pitts, Linebacker

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

2022 Stats: 8 GP, 5 tackles

Showcase: TBD

Atonio Mafi, Offensive Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 339 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 13 GS

Showcase: East-West Shrine Bowl

Sam Marrazzo, Center

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 301 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GPs

Showcase: TBD

Michael Ezeike, Tight End

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 252 pounds

2022 Stats: 12 GP, 8 GS, 20 receptions, 226 yards, 4 TD

Showcase: TBD

Jacob Sykes, Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 277 pounds

2022 Stats: 13 GP, 6 GS, 29 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.0 sack

Showcase: TBD

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins by Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football is Sports Illustrated